Ethiopian American Candidate Pledges Jobs for Marginalized Migrants

ADDIS ABABA -- The Ethiopian American candidate who runs for Alexandria city council in Virginia has pledged more jobs, housing and other basic schemes for marginalized sections of the community.

The Ethiopian American Woman running for city council of Alexandria in Virginia, Meron Teklu who is a tech consultant by trade noted that most of the marginalized communities are black and brown residents, small business owners, and economy organizers in Alexandria.

The community also include those from different backgrounds who need post pandemic support to ensure that they have the necessary assistance related to finance, employment and health care.

She said she wants to be the voice of marginalized and the most vulnerable community. This includes those who are homeless, food insecure. She also noted that COVID- 19 also needs due attention.

She stated that "my plans are creating platform to ensure Alexandria is connected, inclusive and safe historic city that put marginalized community first the campaign."

"We have pointed out five key pillars for the campaign. The first one is focus on youth in the community. The youth are part of the future. And we know that's important for us to invest in education both in and out of the class room. "

In this pandemic Americans have seen the shift from face to face learning to online learning. And that has been tight for many of the students as well as parents.

She said that diversifying those opportunities to help and amplify youth representation, we want to make sure that the young people are supported during and after the pandemic.

The second key pillar is providing safe home. In the city of Alexandria we have seen raising crisis related to affordable housing.

"We want to ensure that diverse communities are able to afford and to live in the city of Alexandria. It is important to prioritize investing on affordable housing to have more opportunities. on March of 2020 alone we have observed over 400 eviction cases filed in the city of Alexandria in a complex where immigrants including Ethiopian and Eritrean community members."

The other focus is innovation and technology. In the Alexandria the big issue is investing on broadband infrastructure. We do not have high connectivity across the city. We have only one internet service provider. So ensuring modern infrastructure will be important.

We also have a lot of issues related to traffic and others that we need to leverage solution to help drive changes and ensure that we take a future to have optimized city.

The third priority that focuses on is economy and business. "I would love to champion increased investment for women and small businesses," she said.

The other focus areas would be public employment, environment sustainability and COVID-19 relief. We will focus on to create job opportunities for new immigrates from Ethiopia.

She said that representation matters, we have elected officials with experience of living among the community and the shared culture and history with Alexandria. Representation is important in Alexandria for Ethiopia. Right now we have outgoing council member from African Diasporas community. Unless we have a voice it is difficult to push policy, pursue in programing and help bring that perspective of vibrant international diaspora.

"Exploring concept of sister city partnership I would love to see that Alexandria city forming such partnership with Ethiopian cities in the same way as it formed with many European cities" she noted.

BY ESSEYE MENGISTE