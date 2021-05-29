Rwanda/Central African Republic: Mashami Names 33 Players Ahead of Central Africa Friendly

29 May 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

The national football team coach, Vincent Mashami has summoned 33 players for the upcoming two friendly matches that Amavubi Stars will play against Central Africa Republic at Amahoro Stadium.

Amavubi will play two warm up games against Central African in preparations for the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifier which gets underway in September.

Rwanda has been drawn in Group E along with regional neighbors Uganda and Kenya, and Mali.

The friendly matches are scheduled for June 4 and June 7. However, players will enter camp on Sunday, May 30 at the La Palisse Hotel Nyamata.

All players and staff will be tested by Covid19 before entering camp.

Mashami's side will start their quest for a first World Cup appearance against Mali before hosting Kenya and Uganda in the next two fixtures, respectively. Only the group's top team is guaranteed a spot into the final phase of the qualifiers.

Goalkeepers:

Emery Mvuyekure (Tusker FC, Kenya), Eric Bakame Ndayishimiye (AS Kigali), Clément BUHAKE TWIZERE (Strommen IF, Norway), Fiacre NTWARI (Marine FC)

Defenders

Abdul Rwatubyaye (Shkupi FK, Macedonia), Salomon Nirisarike (Urartu, Armenia), Thierry Manzi (APR), Ange Mutsinzi (APR), Emery Bayisenge (AS Kigali), Clément Niyigena (Rayon Sports), Dennis Rukundo (Police, Uganda), Christian Ishimwe (AS Kigali), Eric Rutanga (Police), Eric Iradukunda (Police), Bryan Clovis Ngwabije (SC Lyon, France)

Midfielders

Olivier Niyonzima (Apr), Jean Bosco Ruboneka (APR), Blaise Nishimwe (Rayon Sports), Djihad Bizimana (KMSK Deinze, Belgium), Muhadjir Hakizimana (AS Kigali), Djabel Manishimwe (APR), Martin Fabrice Twizeyimana (Police), Gueulette Samuel (RAAL La Louvière, Belgium)

Forwards

Savio Dominique Nshuti (Police FC), Alain Kwitonda (Bugesera), Meddie Kagere (Simba SC, Tanzania), Onesmo Twizerimana (Musanze), Jacques Tuyisenge (APR), Jean Bertrand Iradukunda (Gasogi United), Yves Mugunga (APR), Lague Byiringiro (APR), Kevin Monnet Paquet (St Etienne, France), Justin Mico (Police) and Rafael York (AFC Eskilstuna, Sweden)

