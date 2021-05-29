Kenya: Chelagat, Keter Reign Supreme in 1,500m Race At Olympics Pre-Trials

Josephine Chelegat from Kenya Defence Forces and Rongai's Vincent Keter won men and women's 1,500m titles respectively as the Athletics Kenya Tokyo Olympics pre-trials ended Saturday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Chelagat timed 4 minutes and 10.48 seconds to triumph relegating compatriot July Kiyeng to second place in 4:11.33.

Another KDF athlete Sela Jepleting settled third in 4:12.50.

"It's a good victory but I'm really working hard to get the time for Tokyo Olympics of 4:04.20," said Chelagat.

Keter won the men's race in 3:38.67 before declaring his interest for both the Tokyo Olympic Games and World Athletics Under-20 Championships.

"I believe I'm ripe to share the big stage with the big boys of the game like my mentor Timothy Cheruiyot," said Keter, who thanked Cheruiyot for being a great inspiration.