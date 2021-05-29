Kenya: Chelagat, Keter Reign Supreme in 1,500m Race At Olympics Pre-Trials

29 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Josephine Chelegat from Kenya Defence Forces and Rongai's Vincent Keter won men and women's 1,500m titles respectively as the Athletics Kenya Tokyo Olympics pre-trials ended Saturday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Chelagat timed 4 minutes and 10.48 seconds to triumph relegating compatriot July Kiyeng to second place in 4:11.33.

Another KDF athlete Sela Jepleting settled third in 4:12.50.

"It's a good victory but I'm really working hard to get the time for Tokyo Olympics of 4:04.20," said Chelagat.

Keter won the men's race in 3:38.67 before declaring his interest for both the Tokyo Olympic Games and World Athletics Under-20 Championships.

"I believe I'm ripe to share the big stage with the big boys of the game like my mentor Timothy Cheruiyot," said Keter, who thanked Cheruiyot for being a great inspiration.

