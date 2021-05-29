Zimbabwe: Massive Boost for Sables

AFTER signing for a one-year sponsorship deal with Nedbank, to help them in their bid to qualify for the 2023 World Cup in France, the Zimbabwe Sables expect to do well, in their upcoming fixtures.

They are expected to feature in the Rugby Africa Cup, which is the first stage, of the 2023 World Cup qualifiers. The Zimbabwe Rugby Union, through the Sables Trust, secured a one-year US$120 000 sponsorship package, which will help them, during their World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Sables recently named a strong provisional squad which is made up of experience and young players.

They will take on Zambia, on Wednesday next week, before playing Namibia in composite friendlies, as they prepare for the World Cup qualifiers, which get underway in July.

In order for the Sables to qualify for the 2023 World, they must win next year's Rugby Africa Cup.

A plum draw in Pool A, with three-time world champions New Zealand, hosts France, Italy and Americas 1, waits for them, if they are successful.

Nedbank pledged to play a leading role, in ensuring the Sables achieve their goal of qualifying for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, after being unveiled as the new headline sponsors of the senior national fifteens rugby team. The Sables, who made the last of their two tournament appearances at the World Cup in 1991, are aiming to finally end their long absence at the global showpiece.

Training Squad:

Forwards: Tyron Fagan, Doug Juszczyk, Gabriel Sipapate, Simba Mandioma, Dean Makoni, Aaron Sawu, Royal Mwale, Farai Mudariki, Cleopas Kundiona, David Makanda, Jan Ferreira, Sean Beevor, Takunda Kundishora, Blithe Mavesere, Biselele Tshamala, Godfrey Muzanarwo, Mungo Mason, Seb Roche, Aiden Burnett, Tonderai Chiwambutsa

Backs: Hilton Mudariki, Dudlee White - Sharpley, Kyle Galloway, Jason Robertson, Keith Chiwara, Tinashe Hombiro, Matthew Mcnab, Rufaro Chikwaira, Takudzwa Kumadiro, Brandon Boshi, Riaan O'Neill, Boyd Rouse, Marcus Nel, Brandon Mudzekenyedzi, Shingirai Katsvere, Shayne Makombe, Takudzwa Chieza, Martin Mangongo, Brandon Mandivenga, Tapiwa Mafura, David Makamba, Bornwell Gwinji, Tinotenda Msasanure, Jeff Makoni, Tatenda Rwenyu, Keith Murray, Dustin Andrews, Daniel Capsopoulos.