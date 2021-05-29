South Africa: Do the Right Thing, Khabazela - It's Time to Resign

29 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Daily Maverick

In the week, Zweli Mkhize, facing growing accounts of cronyism and corruption in the R150-million (and counting) Digital Vibes contract, said he had not personally benefited from it. That is now shown to be a lie.

Now that Scorpio has shown how money from the Digital Vibes contract has enriched Dr Zweli Mkhize by paying for the maintenance to one of his homes and of how his son has benefited from the contract, it is time for him to resign.

In the week, Mkhize, facing growing accounts of cronyism and corruption in the R150-million (and counting) Digital Vibes contract, said he had not personally benefited from it. That is now shown to be a lie. On top of the bigger whopper that the minister did not know about the involvement of his former PA Naadhira Mitha and his political adviser and comrade Tahera Mather in the contract, initially granted to communicate on the National Health Insurance plan and later on the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Scorpio reports now paint a picture of a crony network remarkably similar to the big daddy Gupta network. The brainchild, ostensibly, of Mather and Mitha, Digital Vibes was run as a front company with a false...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

