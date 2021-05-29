South Sudan: Condemning Violence Against Humanitarian Workers in South Sudan

press release

In recent months, South Sudan has seen a troubling rise in violence against humanitarian workers, including the killing of two aid workers this month. The United States condemns this violence and calls on the Government of South Sudan to protect civilians and humanitarians and to arrest the perpetrators in Renk, Torit, and Jamjang and hold them accountable.

Violence against aid organizations not only puts aid workers' lives at risk; it disrupts the flow of life-saving aid to those in need. Recent attacks have forced some organizations to suspend humanitarian assistance in Unity and Upper Nile states, which are nearing famine conditions, meaning that 45,000 people could lose access to the aid they desperately need.

South Sudan is perennially one of the most dangerous countries for aid workers to operate in. Since the beginning of 2020, there have been more than 400 violent incidents against aid workers, according to the United Nations. Our humanitarian partners work tirelessly and at great personal risk to deliver assistance. Maintaining their safety and unhindered access to people in need is critical to keeping people alive.

Attacks, intimidation, or threats against aid workers, regardless of nationality, are unacceptable. The Government of South Sudan must take immediate and effective measures to protect humanitarian workers and provide sustained and unhindered access to those who are experiencing food insecurity and other acute humanitarian needs.

For the latest updates on USAID's humanitarian assistance in South Sudan, visit: South Sudan | Humanitarian Assistance | US Agency for International Development.