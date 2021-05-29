Egypt: Minister - Sisi Attaches Importance to Solid Waste Management System

29 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Local Development Minister Mahmoud Shaarawi asserted that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi attaches importance to the solid waste management file and follows up efforts to implement a relevant new system with a view to restoring the cultural and aesthetic aspect of Greater Cairo governorates and other governorates nationwide.

Shaarawi asserted the key role of his ministry in implementing those projects in coordination with governorates.

The Minister made the remarks Saturday during a video conference meeting with Dalia Lateef, a senior specialist at the World Bank (WB), to review the latest developments as regards fields of cooperation between the two sides to implement major plans of the solid waste management system.

The meeting also touched on a project to support the improvement of air quality, as well as the efforts exerted to confront pollution in Greater Cairo as part of a $200 million funding agreement signed in February.

Shaarawi hailed ongoing cooperation with the WB, asserting that the ministry considers the bank as a key partner that helped the Egyptian government achieve many successes in many cooperation fields.

Meanwhile, Lateef asserted the importance of speeding up efforts to outline the system of operation and implementation of the project in the coming period after it has already come into effect.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.