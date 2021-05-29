Kenya: Kung'u Muigai - Elders Have Final Say On Mt Kenya Politics

The Kikuyu Council of Elders has defended the coronation of National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi as the Mt Kenya spokesperson, saying he is the right choice for the region ahead of next year's General Election.

Led by their patron, retired captain Kung'u Muigai, the elders said those opposed to the coronation had the choice of presenting their own candidates and convincing the people of the mountain region to endorse that candidate, instead of complaining.

Speaking in Nairobi, Mr Muigai accused politicians from the Mt Kenya region of dividing residents through lies and propaganda, insisting that the decision to coronate Mr Muturi was final.

"As elders from Mount Kenya, we decided on who we wanted to be the spokesperson of our community. I challenge politicians to sit and elect their own spokesperson instead of propagating lies to the public," said Mr Muigai.

"If someone has a different choice from the one we made, let them present their choice to the people. We are the ones with all the title deeds of Mount Kenya. All those from the mountain are either our children or our wives. Everyone is ours, even the politicians," he added.

Mr Muturi was last week named the Mt Kenya spokesman to serve as the link between the region and President Uhuru Kenyatta, a decision that drew opposition from a number of politicians in the region who termed it inconsequential.

Elders led by Captain Muigai, who is the President's cousin, said the decision to install Mr Muturi as the spokesman of the Gikuyu, Embu, Meru Association (Gema) was reached after an elaborate process.

But Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and her Murang'a colleague Mwangi wa Iria dismissed Mr Muturi's elevation, saying President Kenyatta remains the Mt Kenya kingpin.

The two county bosses said the event, which took place at the Mukurwe wa Nyagathanga shrine in Murang'a County, had no political significance.

Mr Muigai accused those opposed to the coronation of Mr Muturi of playing politics without the interest of voters from the mountain region at heart.

"If they are looking for someone to run for the presidency, then that is their issue, not ours as elders. As elders, we have said before and maintain that we are apolitical and do not support any political faction. We are all in support and stand behind President Uhuru Kenyatta. Because he is the President of the republic elected by the majority of Kenyans," said Mr Muigai.

The elders also asked the Judiciary to find better ways of relating with the executive, saying that the recent ruling by the High Court on the BBI that castigated the person of the President, set a bad precedent for the two arms of government.

"As elders, we consider the President our son, but we still address him as the Head of State, because of the office he occupies, and because he was elected into that office," said Mr Muigai.

