Tunisia: Kais Saied Sees in Head of Presidential Council of Libya At Tunis-Carthage Airport

29 May 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kais Saied saw in Saturday Head of the Presidential Council of Libya Mohamed al-Menfi at the hall of honour of Tunis-Carthage international airport. Al-menfi is paying an official visit to Tunisia on May 29-31.

Saied and Al-menfi saluted the flags as the national anthems of the two countries were played and reviewed a detachment of the three armies.

President Saied will have Saturday a talk with the visting official after enlarged debates in the presence of the two countries' delegations, the Presidency said.

Talks will mainly focus on relations of cooperation, the prospects of their development and ways to iron out difficulties so as to upgrade them to the level of the strategic and equal partnership in the service of both peoples' aspirations.

The will be also an exchange of views on regional and international issues of common interest. Kais Saied and Mohamed Al-Menfi wiull hold a joint press conference at the end of talks.

The President of the Republic met with the Head of the Presidential Council of Libya last March 17 in Tripoli.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Namibia President, First Lady Test Positive for Covid-19
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
Tanzania Reverses Decision to Withdraw From African Court
President Jonathan Appoints New Security Chiefs

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.