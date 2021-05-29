Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - Two Positive Cases Detected

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has registered two positive cases last evening.

The persons residing at Coromandel and Plaine des Papayes, were detected in a Contact Tracing exercise. They are in quarantine facilities and were positive to COVID-19 on Day 0.

593 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

555 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centres.

139 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

37 cases recorded following targeted screening.

7 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Number of active cases at the local level: 123.