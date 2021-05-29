Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - Two Positive Cases Detected

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has registered two positive cases last evening.
The persons residing at Coromandel and Plaine des Papayes, were detected in a Contact Tracing exercise. They are in quarantine facilities and were positive to COVID-19 on Day 0.
593 patients considered cured have returned home.
Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:
555 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centres.
139 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).
37 cases recorded following targeted screening.
7 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Number of active cases at the local level: 123.