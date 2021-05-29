Algeria: Candidates Emphasize Imperative Need to Make Success of Upcoming Elections

Algiers — Political party and independent candidates on the ninth day of the campaign stressed the need to make a success of the legislative elections of June 12th, mainly through a high voter turnout to contribute to the completion of the building process of State institutions.

The president of the New Algeria Front (FAN), Djamel Benabdeslam, in a campaign rally in Touggourt, said that completing the building of state institutions requires the legitimacy of the people, through elections.

In Tizi Ouzou, the leader of the Algerian Renewal Party (PRA), Kamel Bensalem, called for a high voter turnout on June 12th to "bring about change in practices and mentalities" for a better future, noting that the province of Tizi Ouzou "lays behind in development due to bureaucracy and some practices."

The secretary general of the Ennahda Movement, Yazid Benaicha, in Mostaganem, said "the Algerian people who wants change is, today, in front of an important event that may contribute to the building process of a modern State, founded on democracy and social justice."

An a campaign meeting in Constantine, the secretary general of the National Liberation Front (FLN), Abu El Fadl Baadji, noted that the success of the elections will be "key element in building strong and credible institutions that can stand in the way of those in favour of transitional periods."

The head of the board managing the affairs of Talaie el Houryate party, Reda Benouanane, called in Batna for a high voter turnout in the legislative elections, noting that "the success of the elections is a shared responsibility insofar as Algeria needs all its vital forces."

In Mascara, the president of the Algerian National Front (FNA), Moussa Touati, said the next Parliament is "an important political step to effect the change claimed by the people," urging Algerians to "seize the opportunity of the upcoming legislative elections to go vote massively."

In Drean, province of El Taref, the leader of the Movement of the Society for Peace (MSP), Abderrezak Makri, said the legislative elections represent an "opportunity" to elect "real" representatives of the people in the future People's National Assembly (lower house of Parliament," by working "hand in hand" to implement the MSP programme aimed at "correcting the shortcomings."