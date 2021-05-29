Tunisia: Djerba - Tunisian-Libyan Economic Council Set Up

29 May 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The creation of the Tunisian-Libyan Economic Council was announced at the close of works of the Tunisian-Libyan Business Forum in Djerba (May 27-28).

The event was held by the Association of Development, Investment and International Cooperation, in cooperation with the local union of industry, trade and handicrafts.

The council is made up of experts in entrepreneurship and investment as well as structures and professional organisations from both countries. It is mainly tasked with ensuring economic networking, monitoring agreements and addressing challenges confronting investors.

Several agreements to implement joint projects were inked at the forum, which saw the participation of large number of Tunisian and Libyan economic actors.

These projects mainly include a graduate school of public health in Djerba, two medical centres specialised in cardiovascular diseases andoncological pathologies in Zaouïa, libya.

A partnership agreement on trade, employment, development of private investments, training and the organisation of fairs was signed by the Association of Development, Investment and International Cooperation and the Union of Industry, Trade and Agriculture in Zaouïa.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

