Mozambique: Mayor Promises Measures Against Police Brutality

29 May 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mayor of Maputo, Eneas Comiche, has promised that measures will be taken against four members of the municipal police who were caught on camera on Wednesday savagely beating an informal vendor.

The police apparently made no attempt to dissuade the man from his supposedly illegal activities. They dragged him across a drainage channel, and into the main road, before throwing him into the back of a police vehicle. They paid no attention to pleas from passers-by to let the man go.

They were clearly unaware that their brutal behaviour was being filmed and, within a matter of minutes, this amateur video was circulating on the Internet.

Interviewed by the independent television station STV, Comiche said it is the job of the municipal police to protect citizens, not to attack them.

"This behaviour is not what we want", he said. "The Municipal Police exists to serve people, and to enforce the by-laws, but that's not what happened in this case". He suggested the police should simply have handcuffed the vendor.

The commander of the Municipal Police has apologized for the behavior of his men, who are now facing both disciplinary and criminal proceedings.

