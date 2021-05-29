Mozambique: Covid-19 - One More Death and 24 New Cases

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Friday reported another death from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, and 24 new cases.

According to a Health Ministry press release, the latest victim was a 54 year old Mozambican man, who died in Maputo city. This brings the number of Covid-19 deaths in May to 21. In the first 28 days of April, there were 36 deaths. So between the two periods there has been a reduction in mortality of 44.5 per cent. The total number of Covid-19 deaths in Mozambique now stands at 835.

Since the start of the pandemic, 551,014 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,663 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, almost half came from the far south - 582 from Maputo city and 228 from Maputo province. There were also 194 from Inhambane, 170 from Niassa, 146 from Sofala, 115 from Tete, 102 from Gaza, 50 from Nampula, 50 from Zambezia, 20 from Manica and six from Cabo Delgado.

1,639 of the tests yielded negative results, and 24 people tested positive for the coronavirus. Thus the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique rose to 70,697.

Of the new cases identified on Friday, 14 are men and ten are women. No children were positive. Four of the cases were over 65 years old.

Eight of the new cases were from Niassa, six were from Maputo city, three from Maputo province, two each from Sofala, Inhambane and Gaza, and one from Zambezia.

The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected) for Friday was 1.4 per cent. This compares with rates of 1.9 per cent on Thursday, 1.3 per cent on Wednesday, 2.7 per cent on Tuesday, and 2.6 per cent on Monday,

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Mozambique By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Ministry reported that, over the same 24 hour period, three Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (one in Maputo, one in Nampula and one in Zambezia), and two new cases were admitted (one in Maputo and one in Nampula).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment centres fell from 16 on Thursday to 14 on Friday. Nine of these patients (64.3 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also two patients in Nampula, and one each in Zambezia, Tete and Sofala.

The Ministry also reported that on Friday, five people, all from Inhambane, were declared fully recovered from Covid-19. This brings the number of recoveries to 69,232, or 98 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases rose from 608 on Thursday to 626 on Friday. The geographical distribution of these cases was as follows: Sofala, 260 (41.5 per cent of the total); Maputo city, 215; Maputo province, 52; Tete, 21; Niassa. 20; Nampula, 15; Inhambane, 15; Gaza, 14; Zambezia, 11; Manica, two; and Cabo Delgado, one.