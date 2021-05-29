Tunisia: Palestinian Territories - Tunisia Welcomes Establishment of Commission of Inquiry

29 May 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia welcomed the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC)'s resolution to establish an international commission of inquiry to investigate violations in the occupied Palestinian territories and of international humanitarian law.

The commission will investigate all underlying root causes of recurrent tensions, instability and protraction of conflict, including systematic discrimination and repression based on national, ethnic, racial or religious identity.

The resolution was adopted at the end of a one-day special session of the UNHRC on the grave human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories

The Foreign Ministry said Friday this resolution advances accountability to ensure justice and put an end tp impunity.

Tunisia urges the international community, as part of its commitment to champion human rioghts, to get the The Israeli occupation cooperate with the commission and facilitate access.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi said Thursday in a video statement at the First Meeting of the 30th Special Session of the Human Rights Council on the grave human rights situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.said military escalation and the displacement of shekh Jarrah and Selouane residents add up to the crimes of the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people.

