Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's Ramzi Bahloul (- 81kg) snatched on Friday evening three gold medals in snatch (140 kg), clean-and-jerk (166 kg) and total lift (306 kg) at day-2 of the African Weightlifting Championships (Nairobi) qualifying for Tokyo Olympics.

His countrywoman Nouha Landolsi (59 kg) got the silver in snatch (89 kg).

Tunisia's medal tally rose 9 gold and 4 silver at the end of day-2 events.