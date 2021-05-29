Egypt: Ahly Clinch Seventh African Super Cup Title

Al Ahly training ground, top left, Pitso Mosimane, coach.
29 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Ahly have clinched their seventh African Super Cup title Friday 28/05/2021 by securing a 2-0 win over Moroccan RS Berkane; the winner of the Confederation Cup, at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in the Qatari capital, Doha.

Mohamed Sherif put Ahly ahead with a superb strike after 12 minutes of the second half, while Salah Mohsen ended the game with a second goal eight minutes before the final whistle.

Mow, Ahly are a record seven-time winners of the Super Cup, as the club lifted the trophy in 2002, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2013, 2014, and 2021.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

