Egypt: Ahly Clinch Seventh African Super Cup Title

Egypt's Ahly have clinched their seventh African Super Cup title Friday 28/05/2021 by securing a 2-0 win over Moroccan RS Berkane; the winner of the Confederation Cup, at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in the Qatari capital, Doha.

Mohamed Sherif put Ahly ahead with a superb strike after 12 minutes of the second half, while Salah Mohsen ended the game with a second goal eight minutes before the final whistle.

Mow, Ahly are a record seven-time winners of the Super Cup, as the club lifted the trophy in 2002, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2013, 2014, and 2021.