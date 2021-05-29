Kenya: Ngeny Explodes to World Lead in 800m At Olympics Pre-Trials

29 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

A new star was born when Elias Ngeny from Kaptagat blasted a world lead in 800m, winning his race as the Athletics Kenya Tokyo Olympics pre-trials ended Saturday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The 24-year-old Ngeny, who is based at Global Sports Communication, took the lead in the last lap to clock one minute and 43.84 seconds to triumph not only in personal best time but also Tokyo Olympic Games qualifying standard.

Ngeny's time effectively replaced training mate, Wycliffe Kinyamal's world lead of 1:43.91 within hours.

Kinyamal had set the time on Friday night when winning at Doha Diamond League.

"It was such a beautiful race and for sure i expected that time after my training partner Kinyamal's breathtaking performance in Doha," said Ngeny, who is now eying a place in Team Kenya for Tokyo Olympics.

"However, I need to work on my endurance before the Olympic trials."

Ngeny beat Hillary Biwott and Noah Kobet from Ndura, who also returned Olympic qualifying times in 1:44.80 and 1:45.11 respectively.

The Olympic qualifying standard time is 1:45.20.

Mary Moraa from Police intensified her journey to qualify for Tokyo Olympic Games when she downed personal best 2:01.12 to win women's 800m race.

"I will need to go out of the country to try and post the Olympic qualifying time of 1:59.50. I am within reach and it's gradually coming," said Moraa, who beat Naomi Korir of Golazo to second place in 2:02.20 with Jarinter Mawia from Kenya Defence Forces coming third in 2:02.43.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Namibia President, First Lady Test Positive for Covid-19
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
Tanzania Reverses Decision to Withdraw From African Court
President Jonathan Appoints New Security Chiefs

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.