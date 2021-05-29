Kenya: Ngeny Explodes to World Lead in 800m At Olympics Pre-Trials

A new star was born when Elias Ngeny from Kaptagat blasted a world lead in 800m, winning his race as the Athletics Kenya Tokyo Olympics pre-trials ended Saturday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The 24-year-old Ngeny, who is based at Global Sports Communication, took the lead in the last lap to clock one minute and 43.84 seconds to triumph not only in personal best time but also Tokyo Olympic Games qualifying standard.

Ngeny's time effectively replaced training mate, Wycliffe Kinyamal's world lead of 1:43.91 within hours.

Kinyamal had set the time on Friday night when winning at Doha Diamond League.

"It was such a beautiful race and for sure i expected that time after my training partner Kinyamal's breathtaking performance in Doha," said Ngeny, who is now eying a place in Team Kenya for Tokyo Olympics.

"However, I need to work on my endurance before the Olympic trials."

Ngeny beat Hillary Biwott and Noah Kobet from Ndura, who also returned Olympic qualifying times in 1:44.80 and 1:45.11 respectively.

The Olympic qualifying standard time is 1:45.20.

Mary Moraa from Police intensified her journey to qualify for Tokyo Olympic Games when she downed personal best 2:01.12 to win women's 800m race.

"I will need to go out of the country to try and post the Olympic qualifying time of 1:59.50. I am within reach and it's gradually coming," said Moraa, who beat Naomi Korir of Golazo to second place in 2:02.20 with Jarinter Mawia from Kenya Defence Forces coming third in 2:02.43.