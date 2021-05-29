Zimbabwe: Kwangwa Hoping for the Best

ZIMBABWE netball star, Felisitus Kwangwa, believes her English side, Surrey Storm, will rise again, after she experienced a difficult first season, with the club.

With a few games, before the season ends, Surrey have won just two games, from the 16 they have played, so far.

They are currently sitting on position 10, out of the 11 teams, with six points.

"It has been a challenging season for us, especially for me being new in the team and, of course, things are not working on our side, which is very hard," she said.

"But, I am glad the team is comprised of people who are determined, who never give up.

"I think we have taken this phase, as a rebuilding phase because, as compared to any other teams in the league, it seems like we are the only team, which has less than two or three players, who have been playing together for quite a long time."

The top four teams, at the end of Round 20, proceed to the semi-finals and the two winning teams proceed to the finals, to determine the league champions.

The semi-finals are scheduled for June 26 and the final is expected for June 27.

Surrey Storm take on Manchester Thunder tomorrow and, on Monday, they are up against Leeds Rhinos at Copper Box Arena, in London, in Round 17 and 18 matches.

"I do respect Leeds Rhinos, who have managed to come up with a new team, their first time in the league, and managed to gel as a team, that's what normally happens in sport

"I believe they are going to retain some players for quite a long time because it really helps to have players who really know, and really understand, each other.

"We know we can't make it to the finals anymore but we will always prove a point whenever we get on court," Kwangwa said.

Their next games for round 19 and 20, will be against Wasps on June 13 and they wrap up their campaign with a clash against Saracens Mavericks on June 20.

Kwangwa, who joined Surrey Storm late last year, is not yet certain what the future holds for her, as the season approaches its final phase.

"I have been learning a lot of new things if I may say. We kind of have different styles of play and, I think, I have adjusted well and I think I am used to that.

"Hopefully, when I come back or whenever I will go for a national team game, or tournament, I will be able again to re-adjust and get back to the style of netball that I have been used to.

"And, of course, try to apply the new things I learnt from this side," said Kwangwa.