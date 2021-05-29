Zimbabwe: Clean Bill of Health Excites Dhlakama

NGEZI Platinum Stars coach, Rodwell Dhlakama, could throw the same players he used last week, when they take on Whawha in the Chibuku Super Cup at Mandava tomorrow.

The Mhondoro side beat Triangle 3-1 while Whawha lost 0-6 to FC Platinum. "Whawha were relegated from the Premiership, not so long ago, and being back tells a story about how strong they are as a team," said Dhlakama.

"For us, they are a team which deserves a lot of respect and we are actually fully aware of their pedigree.

"They may have been beaten 6-0 by FC Platinum, in the first match, but there are a lot of factors, which might have been in play.

"Look, Whawha, just like us, went for close to 18 months, without playing competitive football, and they faced an opponent which was playing at the highest level in the CAF Champions League, just this year.

"The levels of fitness, on the part of the players, might have played a big role and the fact that they are meeting us, a club who are almost at the same level, in terms of fitness, means we have to be very careful."

Dhlakama says he actually has a selection headache ahead of the tie.

"I am very happy though that, unlike last week, we don't have any problems with any players in terms of injuries," the coach said.

"Last week, two of our players, Keith Murera and Polite Moyo, had to pass a late fitness test, to be included in the team, and that means we were not sure who we would play, during preparations.

"We need to play well, if we are to win this match, but it can be done."

Double scorer, Denver Mukamba, and Wellington Taderera were inspirational, last weekend.