Nigeria: Northern Governors Condole With Families of Ngaski Boat Mishap Victims

The chairman of Northern Governors' Forum (NGF) and governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong has condoled with the families of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate boat accident which claimed lives of many passengers after it capsised in Ngaski Local Government area in Kebbi State.

Governor Lalong said the tragic event is deeply distressing as it happened when the victims were going about their daily activities to earn a living.

According to a statement issued by the director of press and public affairs, Simon Makut Meacham, while praying God to grant the families of those affected by the unfortunate boat mishap the fortitude to bear the loss, Lalong urged relevant authorities to step up supervision and more vigorous monitoring of inland water transportation in the country so as to ensure that such incident does not occur again.

He said the boat, conveying passengers from Loko in Niger State to a market in Kebbi State, capsised in the Niger River.

The Northern Governors assured their colleagues in Niger and Kebbi States of support and collaboration over the incident.