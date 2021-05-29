Nigeria: No Formal Report of Mass Kidnapping On Kaduna-Abuja Road - Kaduna Govt

The Kaduna State government said the security agencies manning the Kaduna-Abuja Road were yet to confirm the kidnapping of scores of citizens as reported.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement on Friday night, said the government of Kaduna State known for publicising security developments will certainly make public feedback received by the military and police as soon as the agencies revert.

The statement narrated that at around 3:30pm, the Security Operations Room, a 24-hour hub, started receiving distress calls of a blockage around Kurmin Kare area of Kaduna-Abuja Road and immediately contact was established with the Commanding Officer of Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS), a Defence Headquarters outfit, and Operation Puff Adder of the Nigeria Police for immediate counter action.

Aruwan said the troops and the police operatives swiftly moved to the general area, saw motorists stranded on both lanes, and subsequently cleared the road.

The statement, however, noted that the personnel after clearing the accumulated traffic saw one Honda car with Reg. No. RBC 864BL recovered with broken rear windscreen and another vehicle found empty with some luggage.

"From preliminary findings, the occupant or occupants may have been unaccounted for.

"Furthermore, beside the Honda vehicle, the following five citizens hidden in the forest appeared with their driver who confirmed they were complete having escaped in the commotion: Rifkatu Yohanna, Rukayya Umar, Hauwa Jibrin, Juliana John, Yahaya Aliyu, Babangida Lawan 'M' (Driver"

"As of this moment (9:40pm), the status of the occupant(s) of the Honda cannot be substantiated, and the veracity of the report that scores were kidnapped cannot be confirmed. The public will be briefed as soon as Government of Kaduna State receives operational feedback," Aruwan stated.