Nigeria: Open Grazing Ban - Methodist Prelate Backs Sgf

29 May 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Kalu Eziyi

Prelate, Methodist Church of Nigeria (MCN), His Eminence, Dr Samuel Kanu Uche has backed the ban on open grazing in Southern Nigeria by the Southern Governors' Forum (SGF).

This was just as head of the church in the country declared himself an advocate of true federalism devoid of marginalisation of any tribe, religion, section or region.

The prelate stated this when he led a delegation of the leadership of the church on a courtesy visit to Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu at Government House, in Umuahia, the state capital.

He supported the demand for the creation of an additional state in the South East zone by the people to be at par with other zones and to address their cry of marginalisation in the system.

He condemned the rate of destruction of lives and property across the country due to minor and manageable differences, calling on the government to find an end to it without further delay.

Responding, Ikpeazu said his administration is committed to the strict enforcement of the anti-open grazing law already passed by the House of Assembly to address its challenges.

He also said the administration is committed to the security of lives and property of the residents and described the absence of a South Easterner in the top security bracket of the country as worrisome.

Ikpeazu, who noted that citizens of the state are known globally for their ingenuity and entrepreneurial prowess regretted, however, that no foreign direct investment would be recorded in the midst of insecurity.

