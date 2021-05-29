Nigeria: Glaxosmithkline, NGO Donate N38m Covid-19 Palliatives to Lagos Hospitals

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and a non-governmental organisation (NGO) known as Save the Children International have partnered to donate N38 million worth of personal protection equipment (PPE), infection prevention and control (IPC) commodities and medical oxygen devices to all the 28 primary health care centres and two general hospitals in Ikorodu local government area of Lagos State.

The donation was announced during the presentation ceremony of the supplies by Save the Children to the ministry of health in Lagos state.

The donation is part of efforts to sustain the support to the state in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The gesture is expected to complement the efforts of the government, which is working to contain the spread of the virus in Lagos, support frontline workers and sustain ongoing health care responses - including adequate oxygen therapy - to patients with the infection, as well as under-five children with severe pneumonia in the state.

The donation of the critical devices and commodities was made possible through the support of the pharmaceutical firm, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) through the Integrated Sustainable Childhood Pneumonia and Infectious Diseases Reduction in Nigeria (INSPIRING) project.

Since the index case was recorded in Nigeria, Save the Children has worked with the Nigeria government to respond to the pandemic as a member of the Covid-19 Response Task Force at both federal and several state levels while supporting the development and deployment of Covid-19 strategies to contain the expansion of this disease.

"As an organisation, we have been doing all we can to look after our beneficiaries. Our projects have passed through adaptive programming to mainstream Covid-19 response in all our interventions through this crisis. We want to do more to support our beneficiaries, especially vulnerable children and families who have been hardest hit by the pandemic," said, country director, Save the Children International Nigeria,Mercy Gichuhi.

The managing director of GlaxoSmithKline Nigeria (GSK), Kunle Oyelana said: "during this pandemic, everybody has an important role to play to curtail the spread of the dreadful disease. It is key to us at GSK to partner with other organizations and governments to explore innovative ways to strengthen healthcare systems in communities while providing necessary support and materials to health workers to slow down the spread of the virus."