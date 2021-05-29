Nigeria: We Will Enhance Operation of Child Rights Law - Makinde

29 May 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Adebayo Waheed

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has said that his administration will continue to protect the rights of Children in the state.

The governor who stated this at the 2021 National Children's Day Celebration, held at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Oke-Ado, Ibadan, added that the state government would enhance the operations of the Child Rights Law.

The who was represented by the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Hon. Seun Fakorede maintained that his administration would remain proactive in alleviating the problems of the less privileged, including orphans and other vulnerable children in the state through different intervention programmes.

He said: "It gives me great pleasure to be in your midst today at this auspicious celebration of National Children's Day, an event celebrated on May 27. It is a special day set aside in compliance with United Nations Resolution to raise awareness on the situation and needs of children and to promote interventions that will lead to an improvement in their welfare and development.

"It is a day when all Nigerian Children are celebrated and efforts are made to ensure that their rights to Survival, Protection, Development and Participation as enshrined in the Child Rights Law are enhanced.

"Let me, at this point, assure you that the state government, under this administration, will not relent in its efforts in protecting the rights of children and alleviating the challenges of the less privileged and other vulnerable in the state."

While wishing the children a happy Children's Day Celebration, the governor urged them to rededicate themselves to being responsible citizens by respecting their parents, teachers, elders and authority and shun all acts of social vices.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Namibia President, First Lady Test Positive for Covid-19
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
Tanzania Reverses Decision to Withdraw From African Court
President Jonathan Appoints New Security Chiefs

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.