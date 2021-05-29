Nigeria: Buhari Recording Giant Strides to Make Nigerians Proud--Presidency

However, despite all the economic hardship faced by the citizens, the residential spokesman, Femi Adesina said from infrastructure, to finance, education, healthcare, sports, anti-corruption, human development, housing, oil and gas, foreign relations, and many others, the Administration is recording giant strides, enough to make Nigerians proud.

"That is, those who are dispassionate and fair-minded, not beclouded by political partisanship and undue cynicism," he said.

"Some people claim: we don't see what they are doing. We don't hear about it. Well, here it is. A Fact Sheet, a report card on the Buhari Administration, just a bit of the successes, as the milestone of six years is attained.

"As it is said, the past is but a story told. The future may yet be written in gold. When the Administration breasts the tape in another two years, by the grace of God, the applause will be resounding, even from the worst of skeptics. Facts are undeniable, and always remain so. They are stubborn things."