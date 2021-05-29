Namibia Considers Scrapping Colonial-Era Gay Sex Ban

allafrica.com
(File photo).
28 May 2021
Thomson Reuters Foundation (London)
By Kim Harrisberg

While convictions are relatively rare, LGBT+ campaigners say the law perpetuates discrimination and means gay men live in fear of arrest

Namibia could soon scrap a colonial-era law that criminalises gay sex between men, the justice minister said on Friday, calling the legislation "outdated and discriminatory".

The law is rarely enforced in the Southern African country and is among several dozen laws that the government will consider abolishing following recommendations by a reform commission.

"The LGBTQI community are human beings and we must not allow them being excluded from the bouquet of rights enunciated in our constitution," Justice Minister Yvonne Dausab told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"This sodomy law is outdated and discriminatory ... All Namibians should enjoy life, dignity, liberty and the pursuit of happiness," she said, adding that the cabinet was expected to discuss the recommendations at its next meeting.

There were 115 reported cases under the law between 2003 and 2019, according to the report by the Law Reform and Development Commission (LRDC), which works to repeal outdated legislation dating from South African colonial-rule.

Rights campaigners said that while convictions were relatively rare, the fact that the law remained on the statutes perpetuated discrimination against the LGBT+ community and meant gay men lived in fear of arrest.

"The fact that the law even exists leaves gay men feeling stigmatised, ostracised and marginalised," said Omar van Reenen, co-founder of LGBT+ group the Namibia Equal Rights Movement.

"These laws were written by colonialists and imposed on the Namibian people ... the whole narrative of homosexuality being a Western import is false, homophobia is the Western import," he added.

The law allows police to use "deadly force" when arresting men suspected of having sex with other men, and they can do so without a warrant.

It does not mention gay sexual relations between women or ban same-sex relationships.

According to the reform commission, the law breaches the constitutional and international rights of LGBT+ people in Namibia, such as the right to dignity and protection from discrimination.

It said protection from non-consensual sex is enforced through other Acts, making the law redundant.

Van Reenen said his group would follow the reform process closely as it monitors other ongoing legal cases related to recognition of same-sex marriages and the citizenship of children born through surrogacy to same-sex couples.

"We will keep up the pressure until we are all equal before the law," he said.

Read the original article on Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Thomson Reuters Foundation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Thomson Reuters Foundation

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Namibia President, First Lady Test Positive for Covid-19
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
Tanzania Reverses Decision to Withdraw From African Court
President Jonathan Appoints New Security Chiefs

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.