Africa: BAL Unveils Giant Baobab-Inspired Trophy As Tourney Enters Semis

The Basketball Africa league (BAL) has unveiled the official trophy which will be presented to the winning team on Sunday.

The gold-coated trophy's design was inspired by the baobab tree.

With a trunk that can reach 60 feet in circumference and 90 feet in height, and a lifespan of more than 500 years, the baobab tree has been a spiritual symbol in Senegalese and southern African cultures for as long as the trees have existed.

The baobab tree is widely considered as "the tree of life" in many African cultures where it exists.

The winner of the inaugural BAL season will go home with the baobab-inspired trophy worth over $100,000 (about Sh10 million), sources told Nation Sport.

The second, third and fourth place teams will also receive unspecified amount of money.

The unveiling of the BAL trophy comes on the eve of the semifinals which will tip-off on Saturday at Kigali Arena in Rwanda.

The first semifinal game will have Petro de Luanda of battle Zamalek of Egypt for the coveted ticket to the finals at 3pm EAT.

The match is expected to be an end-to-end battle as both teams are equally strong with some seasoned players that have been together for over 5 years both at the club and national team setups.

At 6:30pm EAT, Tunisia's US Monastir will face hosts Rwanda's Patriots in the second semifinal.

US Monastir have already beaten Patriots in the group stages of this tournament. Backed by the passionate home crowd, Patriots will be out to upset the Tunisians who are already being tipped as hot favourites for the title.