South Africa: Day 10 - Athletes Get Covid Jabs As Ramaphosa and Macron Discuss Vaccines

On Day 10 of Phase 2 of the roll-out, some of the country's top athletes received their shots ahead of major competitions. Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa and French President Emmanuel Macron are due to discuss vaccines, as the second week of vaccinations ended with more than 181,000 doses given.

This week, South Africa administered 181,118 doses of the double-shot Pfizer vaccine, bringing the total to 348,204 by the morning of 28 May.

Only about 1.6 million people are currently registered on the Electronic Vaccination Data System, out of about 4.6 million over 60 years old.

Gauteng administered 192,454 of these doses by 27 May, byt which day 429,216 of its residents had registered to receive the vaccine.

KwaZulu-Natal vaccinated 84,077 people between 24 and 27 May.

By 27 May, the Northern Cape had vaccinated 4,048 people since 17 May.

In the Free State, 40,300 had received their first Pfizer dose by 28 May. More than 18,000 of these are in Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality alone.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron on his first state visit to South Africa. They were scheduled to visit the Vaccine Production Support Initiative for Africa at the University of Pretoria on 28...