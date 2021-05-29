South Africa: Transnet's Former CFO Anoj Singh Tells State Capture Inquiry He's 'No Expert' in Pricing

analysis

The former chief financial officer returned to the State Capture Inquiry to answer questions about the contracts for the 1,064 locomotives and who signed off on them

Anoj Singh told the State Capture Inquiry it was difficult to estimate the costs of projects such as that for the 1,064 locomotives contract.

Singh returned to the inquiry on Friday, 28 May after also appearing yet again on Thursday.

He was Transnet's CFO from 2009 to 2015, when he was seconded to Eskom. He stayed at Eskom until January 2018, when he resigned.

Singh needed to answer questions about the controversial 1,064 locomotive procurement deal, which would have seen new additions to Transnet's freight rail operations. The deal was riddled with irregularities, which was exposed in the #GuptaLeaks investigations.

Starting off, when asked by evidence leader advocate Anton Myburgh SC about the locomotive procurement process and the pricing, Singh said he could not comment because he was "not an expert" in this. Singh claimed he had "limited involvement" in the procurement as the state-owned agency's freight rail section was primarily involved...