South Africa: Plethora of Concerns On Issues of Accountability, Transparency and Privacy in AI Content Moderation

28 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Victoria O'regan

In the second instalment of the cybersecurity webinar series with former BBC foreign correspondent Karen Allen on Wednesday, participants heard about the 'promise and perils' of artificial intelligence and content moderation on social media platforms.

As South Africa talks about the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) is going to become more and more prevalent. While AI can be a powerful tool in moderating online social interactions, there is a plethora of concerns regarding issues of accountability, transparency and privacy in AI content moderation.

As Dr Mari-Sanna Paukkeri, CEO and co-founder of the Finnish tech firm, Utopia Analytics, and Avani Singh, a South African data-rights activist and lawyer, pointed out in conversation with the Institute for Security Studies' senior research adviser, Karen Allen, the need for ethical AI is more important than ever.

"What do we mean by ethical artificial intelligence?" Allen asked the AI experts.

Ethical AI would aim to ensure "the protection and promotion of fundamental rights like freedom of expression, access to information, privacy, quality, non-discrimination and access to a meaningful remedy," Singh responded.

These may be the minimum requirements of what constitutes ethical AI, but the confluence of other elements such as "transparency,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Namibia President, First Lady Test Positive for Covid-19
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
Tanzania Reverses Decision to Withdraw From African Court
President Jonathan Appoints New Security Chiefs

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.