South Africa: Plethora of Concerns On Issues of Accountability, Transparency and Privacy in AI Content Moderation

In the second instalment of the cybersecurity webinar series with former BBC foreign correspondent Karen Allen on Wednesday, participants heard about the 'promise and perils' of artificial intelligence and content moderation on social media platforms.

As South Africa talks about the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) is going to become more and more prevalent. While AI can be a powerful tool in moderating online social interactions, there is a plethora of concerns regarding issues of accountability, transparency and privacy in AI content moderation.

As Dr Mari-Sanna Paukkeri, CEO and co-founder of the Finnish tech firm, Utopia Analytics, and Avani Singh, a South African data-rights activist and lawyer, pointed out in conversation with the Institute for Security Studies' senior research adviser, Karen Allen, the need for ethical AI is more important than ever.

"What do we mean by ethical artificial intelligence?" Allen asked the AI experts.

Ethical AI would aim to ensure "the protection and promotion of fundamental rights like freedom of expression, access to information, privacy, quality, non-discrimination and access to a meaningful remedy," Singh responded.

These may be the minimum requirements of what constitutes ethical AI, but the confluence of other elements such as "transparency,...