South Africa: Top Cop Jeremy Vearey Should Be Fired Over 'Threatening' Facebook Posts That 'Degraded' Boss Khehla Sitole - Disciplinary Finds

28 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Caryn Dolley

Major-General Vearey, who has a rich ANC-linked intelligence history, started his police career in April 1995. Now, more than 26 years later, after taking on dozens of gangsters and heading critical investigations, his job is on the line - over Facebook posts.

Between December 2020 and February 2021 Western Cape detective head Jeremy Vearey made several Facebook posts appearing to reference tensions within the cop service.

The posts contained Vearey's comments, which did not refer to anyone by name, with links to news articles.

Two colleagues found these threatening and now the former uMkhonto weSizwe member's job hangs in the balance.

Vearey has an intense intelligence history rooted in the ANC. He was once a bodyguard of the first democratically elected president Nelson Mandela and is among the police officers who saw to it that Hard Livings gang boss Rashied Staggie (murdered in December 2019) was jailed.

He was recently the subject of what the SA Police Service called an "expeditious procedure meeting" relating to the Facebook posts.

This disciplinary meeting was chaired by Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga.

In a decision dated Thursday, she found: "Having applied my mind properly to the...

