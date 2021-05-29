South Africa: Brandy, South Africa's Overlooked World Champion

analysis

In wild worlds in hidden parts of South Africa, brandy has been made for centuries, whether fine brandies for export or fired-up spirits called Brandslang. Oh, and did you know that witblits is a brandy?

See this recipe for a cool brandy Dom Pedro

The author supports the Gift of the Givers Foundation, the largest disaster response non-governmental organisation of African origin on the African continent.

Most of us are familiar with wine routes, especially in the Western Cape. But did you know there are brandy routes too? Producers can be found from the Northern Cape to the Klein Karoo, from Wellington to Elgin, and in the familiar wine valleys of Stellenbosch, Klapmuts and Franschhoek.

According to the SA Brandy Foundation, "comprehensive legislation and a proud tradition ensure that our brandy is of the highest quality. The title of Worldwide Best Brandy at the International Wine and Spirits competition has been awarded to a South African brandy 15 times in the past 20 years".

The SA Brandy Foundation is a good place to begin a journey of brandy discovery. I just happened to be crossing the country so I scheduled two visits: Boplaas in Calitzdorp...