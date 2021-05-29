South Africa: Ramaphosa Weighs in to Legally Dis Magashule, Saying Nothing Untoward in CR17 Funding

28 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has dismissed claims of dodgy funding in his CR17 campaign for ANC boss and described his 'purported suspension" by suspended Secretary-General Ace Magashule as an act of 'vindictive spite and not in the best interest of the ANC'.

It's a short, focused 16-page affidavit President Cyril Ramaphosa has filed as part of the governing ANC's response to suspended Secretary-General Ace Magashule's legal action against his temporary suspension after he failed to step aside over the criminal charges he faces.

Ramaphosa's affidavit repeatedly states support for ANC Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte, who earlier filed a scathing retort to Magashule, describing his case as "absurd" and "incoherent".

While Magashule, in his letter "suspending" him dated 3 May, but only delivered two days later, may have claimed it was over the role of money in the CR17 campaign for internal ANC leadership, Ramaphosa says in his affidavit that this was an "ill-informed distortion of the truth".

Ramaphosa, in his court papers, says Magashule's claim is "completely false" that he suspended him on the basis of the decision of the ANC National Working Committee (NWC) of 3 May 2021. The decision was to suspend those charged with corruption or other...

