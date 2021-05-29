South African Athletes Receive Vaccines - Sascoc Announces Initial Olympic Team

27 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

Team SA's plans for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics games have been ramped up with just under 60 days left until the global sports spectacle.

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee's (Sascoc's) president, Barry Hendricks, says the vaccine roll-out for the country's Olympic athletes, which began last Friday, is moving ahead at pace.

"The roll-out began last week Friday for the athletes, and we're using the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. This vaccine is available not only to the athletes, but also all the Team South Africa members who will be going over [to Japan]. So, that's started and it's running smoothly," said Hendricks.

The vaccines were donated to Sascoc by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Hendricks was speaking during a virtual press briefing where Sascoc named some of the athletes who will represent SA at the Olympic Games in Japan.

There have been questions around whether the Games should go ahead, with the world still locked in a battle with Covid-19. However, the IOC has been adamant about the Games proceeding, and as it stands, it's full steam ahead towards Japan.

The Sascoc president told journalists that no athlete would be forced to be vaccinated, even though vaccinations...

