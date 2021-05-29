South Africa: There Is a Train That Comes From Mozambique... a Harrowing History of SA's Migrant Mine Labour

analysis

Charles van Onselen's 2019 volume The Night Trains is a harrowing but essential read about how South Africa's gold mines were actually made, and who made them. This is not about intrepid financiers or brilliant geologists, but millions of Mozambicans who dug the gold.

Over the years, South Africans - probably the majority - and many others around the world have been captured by the intensity of one of the late Hugh Masekela's most visceral performance pieces, even after one has heard it numerous times. Here we are speaking, of course, of Stimela.

The historical legacy of those steam trains transporting the thousands of poor, African workers heading for the coal mines of Witbank and the gold mines of the Witwatersrand since the beginning of the 20th century has, over the years, become inextricably linked with Masekela's searing rendition of that journey - and the baleful consequences on its rider-victims once they arrived on the mines.

In fact, Masekela's music, as shattering as it became when it washed over audiences, paced by that cowbell ostinato imitating the sound of the locomotive, was still nowhere near a match for the reality of that journey. And the journey was just the...