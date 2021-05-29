Western Sahara: "AU Foundation Has the Objective of Supporting the Struggle of the Peoples Against Colonialism and Apartheid" (Communiqué)

25 May 2021
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Bir Lehlu (Sahrawi Republic) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) affirmed today that the "declaration of the leaders of independent African countries at the beginning of the sixties of the last century on the constitution of a continental organization has the objective of promoting and supporting the peoples of the continent who fight against colonialism and Apartheid ".

In a statement made public on the occasion of the celebration of Africa Day, the Saharawi MF highlighted that "today we celebrate, like the other African peoples, the day on which Africa commemorates the 58th Anniversary of the founding of the Organization for African Unity , on May 25, 1963 ". "The founding of this continental organization represented a strong reason that contributed to accelerating the independence processes in African countries and highlighted its unique character that framed its objectives and priorities in the fight for human rights, self-determination and independence,". SPS

