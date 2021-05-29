Togo: The decided solution of this Deputy Mayor

29 May 2021
Télégramme228 (Lomé)

Elected locally, he is not unaware of the contribution of these aforementioned decisions which only reinforce the base of the revenues of the municipalities. But Pastor Edoh Komi, Deputy Mayor of the Municipality of Golfe 2 does not hide his desolation about the high cost of living situation induced by these decisions cited above in this article. For him, the municipalities must live as much, but no question of suffocating taxpayers either.

"EXPENSIVE LIFE IN TOGO : As mayor, therefore elected local, I recognize that the fiscal and municipal taxes added to the increase in toll fees and the institution of taxes on motor vehicles have largely contributed to the vertiginous increase and soaring prices in all areas in TOGO. What solutions ? I recommend downgrading all levels of financial decision making and tight price control in the market. My town lives on taxes, but they do not stifle taxpayers. Both need to exist ... "is his reaction to the skyrocketing prices of basic necessities.

Read the original article on Télégramme228.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 TÃ©lÃ©gramme228. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sudan Ratifies Women's Rights Convention - With Reservations
Namibia President, First Lady Test Positive for Covid-19
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
Tanzania Reverses Decision to Withdraw From African Court

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.