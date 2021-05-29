Togo: Strong concern of foreign ministers over the advance of the terrorist threat in the Entente area

Following the Experts from the ministries of the member countries of the Council of the Entente, the foreign ministers were in the Council of Ministers, the 18th of its kind this Friday in Lomé. This meeting, held under the chairmanship of the Togolese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof Robert Dussey, was an opportunity for the ministers of the member countries to examine several subjects, including that of the question of terrorism.

According to the words of the final communiqué which sanctioned this work, "the Council of Ministers has expressed its deep concern at the terrorist threat in the Entente Space". However, his ministers said they renewed their "support for the governments and peoples of Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire and Niger in the grip of extremist violence."

As indicated at the opening of the proceedings by the President of the Council of Ministers, the items relating to the "2020 activity report of the Executive Secretary, that of the execution of the 2020 Annual Performance Project and the accounts for the financial year ended on December 31, 2020 "Were approved while the ministers unanimously decided" to affect, indicates the aforementioned document, the result of the financial year 2020 in carry forward ".

Economic and security issues have not been evaded.