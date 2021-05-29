West Africa: Ivorian minister ignites Faure Gnassingbé and his ECOWAS peers

It was through a tweet that the former Ivorian Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research poured out his bile on Faure Gnassingbé and the other ECOWAS Heads of State involved in the management of the Malian crisis.

"Hey, hey, it looks like the ECOWAS vaccine is ineffective against the Malian variant. It's best just to laugh. Poor Africa ", these are words posted on his Twitter account by Gnamien Kona, accompanied by smileys (emoticons).

And for this Ivorian politician, it is therefore not at all surprising to note the difficulties facing the transition in Mali, insofar as ECOWAS itself wants to be a regional institution bringing together Heads of State who have struggling to respect the Constitution of their own country.

"But that's how it is when a regional institution is run by people who don't respect anything about themselves," he wrote.

For information, Gnamien Konan was Minister several times from 2012 to 2016. In addition to the post of Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, he was also Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reform in successive governments of Guillaume Soro , Jeannot Kouadio-Ahoussou and Daniel Kablan Duncan from April 2011 to March 2014 under the presidency of Alassane Ouattara.