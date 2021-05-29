Rwanda, France Sign Two Bilateral Agreements

French president Emmanuel Macron, right, with his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame in Paris on May 17, 2021. Macron is due to meet Kagame in Kigali on May 27, 2021, as part of the continuing reconciliation between the two countries.

Rwanda and France on Thursday 27 signed two bilateral agreements on the first day of French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Kigali.

The agreements were termed by both leaders as a new dawn in the relationship between the two countries in the process of resumption of ties.

The pacts include a framework for bilateral cooperation signed between French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian and Rwanda's Minister of Foreign Affairs Vincent Biruta.

The two countries also signed an agreement for sports and talent development which saw Rwanda receive Euro 1.5 million (about Rwf1.5 billion) for sport and talent development. The two agreements were signed during a joint press conference.

The French President also availed 100,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Rwanda which were delivered on his arrival.

Earlier in the day, Uzziel Ndagijimana, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, signed a Euro 60 million financing agreement with Rémy Rioux the Director-General of French Agency for Development (AFD).

The funds from the agreement are earmarked to support the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines as well as social protection initiatives.

Ndagijimana said that at least Euro 40 million will go into purchase of vaccines and related activities.

He noted that with that, Rwanda has enough funds for short term vaccine acquisition with the key challenge being access to supplies.

Rwanda's Covid-19 vaccination process could cost up to about $120 million with short term costs standing at $47 million.

The vaccination process commenced in March and is expected to reach 7.8 million people representing 60 per cent of the population by June next year.

The cost of the entire process includes logistics, distribution and facilitation.