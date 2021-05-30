Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - Number of Active Cases Is 114

press release

The number of active cases at the local level is at 114.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has carried out 1 104 PCR tests as at 17 00 hours this afternoon. No positive cases have been recorded.

A patient admitted to intensive care at the ENT Hospital passed away this afternoon due to COVID-19 and comorbidities.

601 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

555 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centers.

139 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

37 cases recorded following targeted screening.

8 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Further details will be provided in a communiqué tomorrow.