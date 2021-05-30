South Africa: Patriotic Alliance's Gayton Mckenzie, the Jozi Kingmaker

30 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson & Bheki Simelane

The road to the local government elections is long, says the 'colourful' Patriotic Alliance's Gayton McKenzie. The surging party may win a decisive role in Johannesburg after ousting the DA from Eldorado Park in recent by-elections.

Two things changed in Eldorado Park after the police killed 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies in August 2020. Firstly, people united to demand justice. Secondly, it introduced Gayton McKenzie and his Patriotic Alliance (PA) to the area.

"The death of Nathaniel Julies united Eldorado Park like never before," said Peter Rafferty.

At the time, Rafferty was a DA councillor in Johannesburg's Ward 17, covering Eldorado Park and Kliptown, and he frequently spoke to the media during the protests that erupted and when three police officers were charged with Julies's murder. This week, Rafferty was sworn in as a PA councillor in the City after the party won two former DA strongholds in the 19 May by-elections.

With the local government elections only five months away, the PA's nascent success might make the party a significant player in potential coalition negotiations.

"To see a transition like this, to see a movement like this is really unprecedented," said elections...

