South Africa: Sudden Slew of Who Gets to Sue Who

30 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shaun De Waal

Now that Ace Magashule is suing his own party, the ANC, of which he is secretary-general (sort of), a whole new avenue of 'lawfare' has opened up in South Africa. A raft of new litigation is pending in the high courts, and DM168 has exclusive sight of some of these earth-shattering cases.

Former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba is no longer a member of the DA, but he wishes to sue it retrospectively.

In his founding affidavit, he argues that the party simply used him: "The party claimed it wanted a black person to stand for the mayoralty of Johannesburg," he writes.

"And it is common cause that I am black. It is also common cause that I am a businessman and we all know that the only thing that can save South Africa from socialism, the National Democratic Revolution and the politics of racial resentment is the free market.

"The DA leadership led me to believe that my extensive experience in selling hair products for black people would put a new curl in the hair of the DA - a curl so strong that a pencil would not fall out!

"They...

