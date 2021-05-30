Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 236 New Infections, 69 Recoveries

29 May 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — In the last 24 hours Angola has reported 236 new infections, 8 deaths and 69 patients recovered.

According to figures released by the health authorities, 143 were diagnosed in Luanda, 45 in Huambo, 31 in Huíla, 10 in Benguela, 5 in Zaire, 1 in Cunene and 1 in Malanje.

Among the new cases, whose ages range from 3 months to 81 years, are 122 men and 114 women.

The deaths, involving five male and three female citizens, were registered in Luanda, with six, and Huíla with two.

Of those recovered, 63 reside in Luanda, 4 in Huíla and 2 in Huambo.

The laboratories processed 2,388 samples.

In the treatment centres, 284 patients are hospitalised, while 130 patients are in institutional quarantine and 2,448 contacts of positive cases are under medical surveillance.

The overall picture indicates 34,180 positive cases, with 757 deaths, 27,646 recovered and 5,777 active. Of the active ones, 14 are critical, 47 severe, 191 moderate, 32 mild and 5,493 asymptomatic.

