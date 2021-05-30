Algeria: Election Campaign - Strengthening Internal Front Through Polling Booth

Algiers — Political party and independent candidates running for the legislative elections of June n 12th on Saturday, the 10th day of the election campaign, called for the building and strengthening the internal front, urging citizens to go vote massively in order to bring about the long-awaited change.

The secretary general of the National Democratic Rally (RND), Tayeb Zitouni, prompted the political class to unite "in a strong block bringing together all political currents, to build and enhance the internal front to defend Algeria."

The leader of Jil Jadid party, Soufiane Djilali, at a campaign rally in Medea, said "building up a rule of law, guaranteeing fundamental freedoms, requires the active involvement of all citizens whatever their age, belonging or tendency, as well as sharing of responsibilities and duties".

In Tamanrasset, the secretary general of the National Liberation Front (FLN) party, Abou El-Fadl Baadji, said that "Algeria needs today to implement a new societal project to address the effects of corruption and face future challenges," deeming it "necessary" that a consensus be reached on this societal project.

At a campaign meeting in Oum El Bouaghi, the leader of the Movement of the Society for Peace (MSP), Abderrezak Makri, said that "with good governance optimizing the country's human and natural resources, Algeria will achieve an economic take-off within five years, with an end to dependence on oil and gas exports."

The secretary general of the Good Governance Front (FBG), Aissa Belhadi, said in Mostaganem that his party ran in the legislative elections with a "multidimensional" political programme," intended to be a consensual alternative if the strong will and popular vote are united."

At a campaign rally in Laghouat, the president of El-Wassit Essiyassi party, Ahmed Laaroussi Rouibat, said "there is no alternative to parliamentary elections to ensure the continuity of state institutions within the framework of the constitutional legitimacy."

In Oran, the head of the Ennahda Movement, Yazid Benaicha, stressed the need to restore the sovereignty of the people, through elected local assemblies and the action of officials and State institutions.

The president of El Fadjr El Djadid party, Tahar Benbaibeche, insisted in Setif on the necessity to ensure "transparent" parliamentary elections on June 12th, to ensure the country's stability and unity and to effect the desired change.