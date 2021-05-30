South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 1 659 070 Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa on 28 May 2021 is 1 659 070, with 4 515 new cases reported over the past 24 hours.

Province

Total cases for 29 May 2021

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

197 710

11,9

Free State

100 676

6,1

Gauteng

454 815

27,4

KwaZulu-Natal

339 674

20,5

Limpopo

65 307

3,9

Mpumalanga

82 277

5,0

North West

75 572

4,6

Northern Cape

49 663

3,0

Western Cape

293 376

17,7

Unknown

0.0

Total

1 659 070

100,0

Testing Data

The number of tests conducted to date is 11 575 047. Of these 39 618 tests were conducted since the last report.

Sector

Total tested

New tested

PRIVATE

6 517 454

56%

21 909

55%

PUBLIC

5 057 593

44%

17 709

45%

Total

11 575 047

39 618

Deaths and Recoveries

In the last 24 hours, 70 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 0, Free State 3, Gauteng 26, Kwa-Zulu Natal 3, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 4, North West 0, Northern Cape 24 and West- ern Cape 10 which brings the total to 56 363 deaths

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 554 184 representing a recovery rate of 93, 7%.

Province

Total Deaths

Total Recoveries

Active Cases

Eastern Cape

11 657

185 089

964

Free State

4 321

88 524

7 831

Gauteng

11 190

428 079

15 546

KwaZulu-Natal

10 509

324 736

4 429

Limpopo

2 446

62 162

699

Mpumalanga

1 448

79 138

1 691

North West

1 889

67 386

6 297

Northern Cape

1 100

40 959

7 604

Western Cape

11 803

278 111

3 462

Total

56 363

1 554 184

48 523

Vaccination Rollout:

VACCINATION

TOTAL

SISONKE

479 768

PHASE TWO

484 108

SISONKE & PFIZER

963 876

The total vaccinated under the Sisonke Programme is 479 768. The total vaccinated in Phase Two as at midnight today is 484 108. These vaccinations were with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine. Total individuals vaccinated; Sisonke and Pfizer first dose is 963 876.