South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 1 659 070 Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa on 28 May 2021 is 1 659 070, with 4 515 new cases reported over the past 24 hours.
Province
Total cases for 29 May 2021
Percentage total
Eastern Cape
197 710
11,9
Free State
100 676
6,1
Gauteng
454 815
27,4
KwaZulu-Natal
339 674
20,5
Limpopo
65 307
3,9
Mpumalanga
82 277
5,0
North West
75 572
4,6
Northern Cape
49 663
3,0
Western Cape
293 376
17,7
Unknown
0.0
Total
1 659 070
100,0
Testing Data
The number of tests conducted to date is 11 575 047. Of these 39 618 tests were conducted since the last report.
Sector
Total tested
New tested
PRIVATE
6 517 454
56%
21 909
55%
PUBLIC
5 057 593
44%
17 709
45%
Total
11 575 047
39 618
Deaths and Recoveries
In the last 24 hours, 70 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 0, Free State 3, Gauteng 26, Kwa-Zulu Natal 3, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 4, North West 0, Northern Cape 24 and West- ern Cape 10 which brings the total to 56 363 deaths
We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.
The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 554 184 representing a recovery rate of 93, 7%.
Province
Total Deaths
Total Recoveries
Active Cases
Eastern Cape
11 657
185 089
964
Free State
4 321
88 524
7 831
Gauteng
11 190
428 079
15 546
KwaZulu-Natal
10 509
324 736
4 429
Limpopo
2 446
62 162
699
Mpumalanga
1 448
79 138
1 691
North West
1 889
67 386
6 297
Northern Cape
1 100
40 959
7 604
Western Cape
11 803
278 111
3 462
Total
56 363
1 554 184
48 523
Vaccination Rollout:
VACCINATION
TOTAL
SISONKE
479 768
PHASE TWO
484 108
SISONKE & PFIZER
963 876
The total vaccinated under the Sisonke Programme is 479 768. The total vaccinated in Phase Two as at midnight today is 484 108. These vaccinations were with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine. Total individuals vaccinated; Sisonke and Pfizer first dose is 963 876.