Botswana: President Masisi Visits Angola

Gaborone — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi will undertake a working visit to Angola today (May 30).

A press release from the Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation says Dr Masisi will engage with President Mr João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço of Angola on bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

They will also have an opportunity to exchange notes on efforts that their two countries can embark upon to find common solutions to the socio-economic challenges occasioned by COVID-19.

While in Angola, the press release says, President Masisi will also present Botswana's candidate for the position of SADC executive secretary, Ambassador-at-Large Mr Elias Mpedi Magosi.

"Botswana and Angola enjoy strong bonds of friendship. Diplomatic relations between the two were established in 1975 and over the years there has been excellent cooperation in various sectors such as transport, agriculture and conservation," says the press release.

President Masisi will be accompanied by the Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation Dr Lemogang Kwape and senior government officials. BOPA Okaile Lo

Source : BOPA