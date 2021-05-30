West Africa: Pres. Weah Leaves for Emergency Ecowas Summit in Accra

30 May 2021
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

Monrovia, Liberia -The President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah early this morning, May 30, 2021 departed Monrovia for an emergency ECOWAS Summit in Accra, Ghana.

The emergency Summit is being convened by West African leaders to discuss how to deal with the political and military situation in Mali following a second coup in just nine months.

During discussion, President Weah is expected to make known Liberia's position on the political crises in Mali to ECOWAS, the coup leaders and the world.

Last week, the Interim President and Prime Minister of Mali were arrested and detained on orders of the Vice President following a cabinet reshuffle. Some members of last August coup were affected by the reshuffle.

The Vice President Assimi Goita was appointed President of Mali by the Constitutional Court contrary to a joint declaration reached between ECOWAS and the Coup Leaders last year.

A contingent of the Armed Forces of Liberia is currently serving in Mali under the multi-national United Nations Peace-keeping Mission in that country.

The Liberian Leader is accompanied by Ministers Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah (Foreign Affairs), Daniel Ziankahn (National Defense), Ledgerhood Julius Rennie (Information) and Advisor Amb. Emmanuel Shaw.

Dr. Weah and delegation are expected back in the country on Monday, May 31, 2021.

While the Liberian Chief Executive is away, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Madam Mawine G. Diggs will act as chair of the cabinet in consultation with the Vice President of Liberia and via phone with the President.

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of Liberia

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sudan Ratifies Women's Rights Convention - With Reservations
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
Namibia President, First Lady Test Positive for Covid-19
Tanzania Reverses Decision to Withdraw From African Court

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.