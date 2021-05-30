Tanzania: Waitara Hails Mabeyo for Efforts to Promote Golf

GENERAL (rtd) George Waitara has hailed efforts being taken by the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Venance Mabeyo, to construct a golf course in the country's capital city Dodoma.

Waitara has commended Mabeyo for his efforts to take step forward towards development of sports in the country that included provision of the land for construction of a golf course at Kilimani in Dodoma.

Waitara made the remarks in Dar es Salaam this week, during the official opening of a golf hart at the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) Lugalo golf course of Dar es Salaam.

He added that the construction of the course will be among the CDF Mabeyo's lasting legacy and honour to the sport fraternity.

"The army is a model and leader in promoting all sports in the country and it has never failed, so the course construction is a continuation of their good work," he said.

While at helm Waitara, engineered the work to construct the Lugalo golf course back in 2006. Back in 2017, Mabeyo made it public the army's commitment to promote and develop golf in the country by constructing courses in Dodoma.

Addressing during the Lugalo 10th anniversary competition Mabeyo said that they target to take golf to the high level and become one of the popular sports in the country.

He was quoted saying: "Plan is underway for the construction of a golf course in country Capital Dodoma, as TPDF head shifts in Dodoma, it is wise to start there, but our long plan is to have as many as possible in other regions as we have enough land for the same."